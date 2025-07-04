Machynlleth residents have complained to the town council after workers were spotted watering the high street's new trees.
During the 30 June council meeting, a councillor raised the concerns of several residents who saw the tree watering as a “waste of taxpayers' money” after a mild and rainy June.
However, with the 42 new trees only having been planted last year, the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency, responsible for the work, has defended the regular watering as necessary.
Councillor Gareth Jones said during the meeting: “Residents pointed out to me that workers have been spotted watering the new trees every one or two weeks.
“The question is why they’re doing that when we get so much rainfall, how much does it cost, and who's paying for it?”
The trees were planted last year to replace 30 felled trees that were deemed unsafe, adding 12 further trees.
The trees were installed with specially engineered tree pits to ensure the longevity of the varied tree species selected.
In response to the complaint, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “A full young tree management programme has been put in place for the Machynlleth street tree planting scheme, which includes irrigation.
“As part of this programme, trees are watered at regular intervals.”
The tree pits include below-ground soil cells to support trees in pressured conditions that are not their natural environment (such as on high streets), such as hard surfacing, lack of water, and high temperatures, as Wales saw during March-May this year.
Regular watering during the years the trees are still establishing has been described as “essential for longevity”, whilst regularity of watering is in fact more important than water volume for young trees.
Regular watering will decrease as the trees become more established.
