Llanfihangel y Creuddyn
A Classic and rally car run will return to Llanfihangel y Creuddyn on Saturday, 21 September, aiming to raise as much money as possible for Epilepsy Action.
The annual spectacle sees a variety of cars gather at Y Ffarmers and venture into the Cambrian Mountains.
The event has been held since 2017 and always draws a crowd.
One of the organisers, Caitlin Morse, said: “All cars are welcome, any vehicle that is a classic, future classic, rally car, or just something a little bit special that you love then it is welcome.”
Entry costs £15 a car and those taking part are asked to arrive from 11am in the village, with the run starting at 2pm.
A barbecue will be at Y Ffarmers following the run.