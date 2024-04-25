The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that we see the comments made by Mabon ap Gwynfor MS about Wales Air Ambulance Chief Executive Dr Sue Barnes in the Senedd. “At no point has Dr Barnes been disparaging of any individual or campaign group. In a recent meeting with Mr ap Gwynfor and fellow Senedd members, she used verified information and data to communicate factual reasons as to why certain suggestions put forward are not operationally possible or not effective in solving the combined issues of unmet need, inequity in north west Wales and northern parts of mid Wales, and base underutilisation in Caernarfon and Welshpool . “Dr Barnes has nothing but the highest regard for all communities and campaigners, whom she has met on several occasions, and is humbled by the passion shown towards the charity. Individuals may have different views but they all have one thing in common – a shared passion for our communities and the Wales Air Ambulance. “During the 18-month independent review, the charity maintained a dignified silence, respecting the independence of the process. “The personalisation of this conversation is unacceptable. “The political rhetoric now being used has reached unacceptable proportions and the charity has become a political football. “Community leaders should maintain a responsible, non-inflammatory, and collaborative dialogue reflecting the importance of the issues at hand and should bear in mind the impact that their words may have on the future sustainability of a vital charity.”