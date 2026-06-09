Thanks to generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has funded over £4,000 worth of Valley Cushions which will provide comfort and pain relief to colorectal cancer patients.
The cushions are designed to relieve pressure and discomfort in the perineal area. They promote circulation, encourage lymphatic drainage, and support wound repair, helping the body heal faster.
Nerys Thomas, Colorectal Clinical Nurse Specialist, said: “We’re so pleased that charitable donations have enabled us to purchase 20 Valley Cushions for our colorectal patients.
“These cushions provide vital comfort for our patients following colorectal surgery. They support healing and allow patients to sit more easily, helping them maintain independence and confidence during recovery.”
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