Thanks to generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has funded resources to support bereaved children and young people at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
The NHS charity, through public donations, has funded a variety of resources for Meurig Ward at Bronglais Hospital that offer practical and sensitive support for bereaved children and young people.
The items funded for Meurig Ward include books from Winston’s Wish, a charity supporting children and young people who experience bereavement, and ‘stuff your own’ soft toys from the Osbourne Trust, a charity dedicated to supporting the children of a parent with cancer.
Ellen Masters, Meurig Ward Administrator at Bronglais Hospital, said: “We’re incredibly grateful that charitable funds have allowed us to purchase these resources for Meurig Ward.
“It is very important for us to be able to provide this support to children or young people when a loved one is dying or has died.
“Using stories and activities can be a really good way for children and young people to explore their feelings and emotions around loss as well as helping them deal with receiving bad news.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
“Your donations are making a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, their families, service users and staff.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, visit the Hywel Dda Health Charities website at hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk.