ABERYSTWYTH Town FC is set to host a night of entertainment to raise money for the struggling Blood Bikes service in the town.
The event will take place on Saturday, 29 July at Park Avenue and will begin at 8pm.
It will feature entertainment from local bands and artists Stix, Misha and the Kings, and Saving Emma.
Blood Bikes Wales is a volunteer-led charity, providing a free courier service to the NHS - delivering blood samples, plasma, donated human milk, documents and other items all over Wales.
Costs for the charity have risen significantly over the last 18 months - mostly down to the price of fuel - with fundraising proving difficult.
Blood Bikes Wales Area Trustee Matthew Leeman said: “To sustain the service we offer the NHS by raising funds we have had to come up with a different approach to normal, when it comes to fundraising.
“Rattling tins outside Tesco for example just doesn’t work so well these days. I guess the cost of living has much to do with that.
“All the funds raised will come to Blood Bikes Wales (Aberystwyth). We really are beginning to struggle when it comes to raising funds.”
The local Aberystwyth group of Blood Bikes Wales currently comprises 20 riders, two controllers, and a dedicated support team of fundraisers and admin volunteers and is the smallest Blood Bike group in Wales despite covering the largest geographical area.
It provides a service to Bronglais Hospital, smaller hospitals in the area, minor injury units and Integrated Care Centres in the region.
Typically, the Aberystwyth volunteers respond to in excess of 600 calls a year, with the riders covering approximately 25,000 miles annually.