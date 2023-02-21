Climate charity We Are Possible is looking for volunteers to plant trees this Saturday and Sunday (25 and 26 February).
The charity wants to plant trees across 680 metres of farmland, but fear they don’t have enough people to do it.
A charity spokesperson said: “We have 680 metres to plant over and currently don’t have enough hands to do it, so if you are interested in getting outdoors, making a difference to climate change and improving our beautiful countryside for wildlife and the community please consider joining us!”
The project manager Mr Elliot McDevitt said: “The trees will be a mix of 7-8 native species including ones such as Hawthorn, Dog Rose, Guelder Rose, Dog Wood, Hazel, Field Maple and Spindle.
“We will be planting hedgerows along field boundaries that will sequester carbon, create new habitat and wildlife corridors, reduce soil erosion and improve flood protection.
“We are working with the Nature Friendly Farming Network to improve sustainable farming across the UK.”
The charity will be gathering at Glyn Canol Old Farm in Manafon. There will be a shuttle bus to the farm from Caersws station and back at 9.45am and then 4.15 pm on both days.
Volunteers will be given a free vegan lunch, hot drinks and snacks throughout the day.
The charity spokesperson added: “If you would like to join us and make a positive impact this weekend it would help us if you could sign-up at the link and then we can send you all the information you need to know: www.weare possible.org/llanidloes.”