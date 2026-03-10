The Gwynedd City, Town and Community Councils Support Fund has re-opened for 2026, following the success of last year’s pilot scheme.
The fund has been set up to improve the appearance, facilities and vibrancy of towns and villages across the county by supporting small, but high-impact improvements to community spaces, public spaces and towards, the regeneration of town centres and the high street.
A budget of £400,000 has been committed for the fund this year through funding from the Pride in Place Impact Fund (UK Government) which, administered by Gwynedd Council.
Communities are able to apply for between £5,500 and £8,500 per community.
Last year the pilot scheme was instrumental in the realisation of several community projects across the county. This year, the focus of the fund will be on capital schemes that offer further opportunities to invest in community-led infrastructure projects. Examples include improvements to play spaces, accessibility and the look of public spaces.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community said: "This Fund has been created to make a real difference to the residents and communities of Gwynedd. The feedback we have received from communities to last year’s projects has been very positive, with many saying they would not have been able to realise their plans without this financial support.
"We look forward to collaborating again this year with the councils to deliver further improvements that have been shaped by the wishes of the community.
"The fund is open to all local councils in Gwynedd. I very much hope that all areas will see the advantages and benefit from this opportunity.”
To ensure projects reflect the needs and priorities of local residents, councils are encouraged to discuss ideas before submitting applications. Community Support officers can be contacted via e-mail: [email protected]
The deadline to apply is 15 June.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.