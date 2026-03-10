The world premiere of Lucy Gough’s adaptation of Anne Brontë’s ‘The Tenant of Wildfell Hall’ will be performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this month.
Theatr Gymunedol Aberystwyth Community Theatre present Gough’s version of Brontë’s novel on Friday, 20 March at 7.30pm, and on Saturday, 21 March at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
The plot centres on a mysterious woman who recently moved into the isolated and semi-derelict Wildfell Hall.
The woman is an artist and a single woman with a child, both frowned upon by mid-19th century society. As the mystery unfolds in this imaginative adaptation, a life of struggle and courage is revealed.
This is a story of resilience, survival and an uncompromising need for truth and creativity.
The play is framed by Anne Brontë’s reasons for writing this powerful, starkly honest, early feminist novel.
Anne Brontë published The Tenant of Wildfell Hall in 1848. It has never been out of print since. Commenting on the novel, Aberystwyth writer and director, Lucy Gough said: “Anne Brontë wrote a brilliant novel and I have worked with Aberystwyth Arts Centre Community Theatre to bring this to life on stage.
“It has been an exciting journey, from novel, to script and now stage. I hope people new to the novel will be stimulated to read and enjoy it and those who know it find the play opens up fresh ways of understanding it.”
This is the second time that Lucy’s love of ‘The Tenant of Wildfell Hall’ has resulted in a new production.
In 2024, loosely inspired by Brontë’s ‘The Tenant of Wildfell Hall’, Lucy’s then new play called, ‘The Wild Tenant’ explored the complexity of a relationship overwhelmed by someone with addiction.
Tickets for the show are available now. Call 01970 62 32 32, email [email protected] or visit the website, aberystwythartscentre.co.uk.
