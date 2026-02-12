Dedicated staff and generous customers of Charlies raised nearly £23k for charity in 2025, bringing the total contributions over the years from the company to a remarkable £197k.
The total will be split £11,111 for the Welsh Air Ambulance, £4,110 for the Midlands Air Ambulance and £7,452 for Lingen Davies, ensuring vital support reaches our communities.
Charlies is renowned for providing customers with that extra dose of magic during the festive season and supportive customers dug deep to support the singing reindeer, yetis, penguins and farm animals.
As well as this, other initiatives to raise money included a Christmas Tree decorating evening, wreath making workshops and a Christmas raffle for staff.
As has become a Christmas tradition for Charlies, £2 was donated from the sale of every real Christmas tree. This year the total number of trees sold amounted to nearly 4000 across all stores.
“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing kindness and generosity shown by our customers year after year,” explained Becky Lloyd, Managing Director of Charlies.
“We’re proud to donate such a large sum of money to such worthwhile charities.
“Next year our total will exceed £200,000 raised over the years for charity so we wanted to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has donated.”
Steph Smith, Head of Philanthropy at Lingen Davies, said: "We're so grateful for the incredible efforts made by the Charlies team and their generous visitors.
“In addition to dedicating the festive season to raising vital funds for us, the team continuously went above and beyond throughout 2025 to make a difference in their community.”
Phae Jones, Director of Income Generation for the Wales Air Ambulance, says: “We are so grateful to Charlies, along with their dedicated staff and loyal customers, for their continued commitment to the Wales Air Ambulance.”
