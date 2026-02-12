A man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Robert Anthony Smith, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 February.
The 35-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 August last year by failing to attend a planned probation appointment on both 28 November and 4 December.
Smith was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.