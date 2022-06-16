Cheeky jokester, advice hero and always trying his best are the top dad skills Wales loves most

It’s Father‘s Day and new research has revealed the practical, funny – and surprising life lessons - Welsh dads have taught us.

A survey of 1,012 UK adults by One4all Gift Cards found that a staggering 69 per cent of Welsh residents say their dad has taught them at least one life skill that has served them well in their lifetime.

Looking at the most valuable practical life skills dads in Wales have taught us, useful DIY tips, including putting up shelves or changing a lightbulb (41 per cent), school essentials, including maths, reading and writing (28 per cent) and mastering how to ride a bike (15 per cent) came out on top.

Dads are also guaranteed to come to their children’s rescue, as the research found that 35 per cent say their dad was the ultimate taxi driver and would never say no to giving them a lift as a child, 38 per cent rescued them from the roadside when their car broke down, while over 1 in 10 (12 per cent) say they skilfully saved them from bedroom monsters and comforted them.

It’s not just the skills they teach us that explain why people in Wales love and respect their dads so much, but always trying his best and putting them first (25 per cent), always being happy to offer the sort of advice Google can’t (26 per cent) and his funny but typically unfunny dad jokes (18 per cent) are the standout skills Welsh residents love most about the father figure in their lives.

However, it seems dads don’t get a moments peace, as the research further reveals that Welsh residents aren’t afraid to pick up the phone and ask dad for help – and of those who do, it was car trouble (76 per cent), financial advice (20 per cent) and help with their love life (4 per cent) which appeared top of the list when calling their dads for help.

It’s clear that Wales has a huge appreciation for the dad in their lives and the help and advice they offer them – when asked what the most valuable life skills their dad has taught them, more than 1 in 3 (36 per cent) say learning how to be honest and kind, 28% per cent credit them for teaching them family values, while nearly 1 in 10 (8 per cent) say learning the importance of listening and respecting others was the top lesson.

Lou Hickey, marketing director at One4all Gift Cards, said: "No matter how many times our dads might tell an embarrassing joke in front of our friends or tell us off for forgetting to fill up the car with petrol, it's clear from the research how much love and gratitude the nation has for the dad in their lives – whether they embarrass them or not.

Top Five Most Practical Life Skills Welsh Dads Have Taught Us

General DIY (41 per cent) How to do maths, read and write (28 per cent) Car maintenance (26 per cent) How to successfully ride a bike (15 per cent) How to swim (15 per cent)