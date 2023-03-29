In the fish round, Mark presented his dish called 'Help Super Ted! They're stealing our Pearls!', inspired by the cartoon, Super Ted, and the episode where he rescues the pearls.
The pearls in the dish were cucumber balls dipped in oyster gel presented with an oyster and plaice. Originally scoring 31 for this dish, Mark took some extra time to make sure the plaice was cooked, and he had a lot on his plate to make a shellfish free alternative for one of the judges. The judges said it was cold and watery, and suspected there had been problems in the kitchen regarding timing.