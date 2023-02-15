Hotel Portmeirion Head Chef Mark Threadgill has made it through to the next stage of Great British Menu.
Mark impressed the judges with his starter and fish course on last night's episode of the show, which saw him compete against three other chefs all hoping to represent Wales. Competing against him were Georgia Summerin, Tom Westerland and Simmie Vedi. Vedi was the first of the four chefs to be sent home.
This is Mark's second time on the series and he will be delighted to have made it through to tonight's show, in which the remaining three Welsh chefs will prepare main courses and puddings in a bid to impress the judges.
Mark first worked at Portmeirion when he was 15.
"I left to work in various restaurants and then the opportunity came to come back to Portmeirion," he explained.
That was 10 years ago.
Having first appeared on Great British Menu in 2022, Mark said: "My goal this year is to go to judges chamber and get to the final for Wales."
Will Mark make it through to the next stage of the competition? Find out tonight on BBC One at 8pm.