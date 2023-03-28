PORTMEIRION head chef, Mark Threadgill, is back on TV for the final week of Great British Menu.
Eight regional finalists will compete this week to cook a course at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion to celebrate the 65th birthday of Paddington Bear and everything that is great about Britain’s animation industry.
Last night, Monday, Mark prepared his starter called ‘It’s a Fire! Call Sam!’ in celebration of Fireman Sam.
The competition was close and the judges announced that four dishes had come joint third. Mark's dish was one of those. Chef Avi (Avinash 'Avi' Shashidhara) won this round with his dish, 'Scrambled Snake by the Lake', a celebration of The Gruffalo.
Tonight (Tuesday) viewers will see Mark take part in the fish round.
Great British Menu is on BBC One tonight at 8pm.