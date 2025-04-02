A child with an injured knee has been rescued from an “isolated” area.
Borth and Aberdyfi RNLI and Tywyn Coastguard team rescued the injured child was recovered from an isolated beach at 8.45pm on Monday, 31 March.
Lifeboat teams were tasked to assist with the extraction of a 12-year-old casualty from Picnic Island, an isolated location up-stream from Aberdyfi.
The young male with a suspected dislocated knee was assessed by the crews before being stretchered by Borth D-class lifeboat to Aberdyfi RNLI station to await an ambulance.
Borth RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Dave Reynolds said: “Even though the sea conditions were calm, a very large incoming tide could have caused serious problems for the injured child, especially due to the remoteness of the location.”