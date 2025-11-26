A choir composed of children who have bravely faced heart surgery along with friends and family has recorded a Welsh Christmas song, ‘Pob Un Plentyn’ (‘Every Child’), to raise funds for Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Paediatric Cardiology service.
The choir, known as Cán o'r Galon (‘Song from the Heart’), was formed to celebrate the strength and spirit of children who have faced heart surgery.
Cán o'r Galon were accompanied by young band Coron Moron when performing the song.
“The children involved have faced some enormous challenges, yet they’ve approached this project with so much joy and courage,” Dr Siân Jenkins, who wrote the song, said.
One of the young singers, aged 13, is among those who have been supported by the Glangwili Hospital cardiac team.
Her guardian, Kristie Gordon, said: “This choir has given the children something positive and proud to be part of. It’s about celebrating their strength and saying thank you to the people who helped keep them going.”
The fundraisers are hoping that the Christmas song will inspire people to donate to Paediatric Cardiology in Hywel Dda to enhance care for young patients across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
Proceeds will pay for items and activities above and beyond core NHS expenditure which will make a positive difference to the experiences of young patients and their families and carers.
“Our hope is that this project will help us to support local children and families affected by Congenital Heart Disease and raise awareness about the conditions and challenges they face,” Siân added.
The fund-raising effort has so far raised £450 for Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Paediatric Cardiology service.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.