“The British Society for Surgery of the Hand helped to establish the LION Hand Unit in Malawi. This extremely poor African nation had no access to modern hand surgery and there was a desperate need to improve the day-to-day lives of these people. The LION Unit has been staffed by UK surgeons for the last few years and has become a lightning rod for training in the whole region to provide a sustainable hand surgery service in years to come. It has been an overwhelming success, but they need our continued support. We are very proud that our group, Healing Hands in Harmony, are associated with this amazing project.”