Neuadd Dwyfor in Pwllheli presents the radio play of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ on Thursday, 8 December at 7.30pm.
The Holiday Season Parade takes over the streets of New York every year, but this year there will be an extra special guest, Lighthouse Theatre’s Playhouse of the Air will delight the young and old alike with this tale, full of festive feeling.
The holiday season is in full swing when New York’s main department store hires an old man off the street to appear as their very own Santa Claus. He says his name is Kris Kringle, but all is not as it seems…
Following the success of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play’, Lighthouse Theatre returns with another Christmas classic. Set in a 1940s New York Live broadcasting studio, ‘Miracle On 34th Street’ is touring all over Wales, bringing a unique theatrical and broadcasting experience to Gwynedd.
The production will be directed by Joe Harmston, with a design by Sean Cavanagh and original music composed by Robert Singer. The foley artist and musical director will be Kieran Bailey.