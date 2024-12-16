A formal consultation has been launched over the festive period which will close just two days after Christmas on plans to charge £5 for parking on Aberystwyth promenade to “deter commuters” and “increase parking space turnover”.
The plans are being pushed forward by Ceredigion County Council despite vehement opposition from residents and businesses.
The idea for charging for parking on Aberystwyth’s seafront had been proposed by the council’s Thriving Communities Scrutiny Committee as part of a package of parking measures for towns across the county.
Despite the opposition from local residents and businesses, the Cabinet voted in September to launch a consultation on the scheme in a bid to move forward with the plans as part of efforts to plug a financial black hole in the authority’s finances.
The scheme is earmarked to raise £400,000 for council coffers this year, despite not having yet got the go ahead.
Aberystwyth councillor and Cabinet member Alun Williams told the September meeting: “No one likes new charges but I don’t know of any town anywhere with a comparable promenade so close to the town centre that doesn’t already charge for parking on the seafront.
“Aberystwyth is an outlier, and in truth it has made little sense that sections of such a prime location are effectively full from 9am for much of year with spare spaces few and far between.
“Charging will help create turnover so people can find a space.
“I accept this will be difficult for some local people but there are genuine benefits to be had from this.”
A report outlines that charging will be introduced along the length of New Promenade from Castle Point to Constitution Hill between 8am and 8pm seven days a week.
The proposed rates are £3.50 for two hours, and £5 for four hours.
Blue badge holders will be exempt from charges.
The changes will see 179 car parking spaces become chargeable along the promenade.
The council’s own report into the plans warned there would be “considerable opposition” from residents and business owners and could discourage visitors.
A report into the proposal was noted by Cabinet members at the end of last year but was not progressed.
Faced with having to fund millions of pounds to balance its budget for 2024/25, however, a draft budget report recommended that “proposals for charging on the promenade be “brought forward as soon as is practically possible.”
Currently, motorists can park on the promenade for between two and four hours for free.
Start-up costs, including new ticket machines, signs, and bay painting could reach £150,000, along with increased staff costs.
A council report said: “It is anticipated that charges will act as a deterrent to commuter and long-term parking related traffic from circulating the seafront in search of available free spaces and, encourage them to seek more appropriate off street parking provision to meet their parking needs.”
The consultation, which will run until 27 December, can be found on the Ceredigion County Council website.