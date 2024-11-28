Mid Wales is brimming with Christmas events for the whole family this year. From festive fairs and carol singing to creative crafts and delightful afternoon teas, there's something to spark joy for everyone.
Father Christmas will also be making special appearances across the region!
MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism) has rounded up some festive events to inspire your imagination and get you in the Christmas spirit.
In Ceredigion
Based just outside of Aberystwyth, this popular attraction is undergoing a serious transformation to prepare for the return of their most beloved visitor, Santa Claus.
Running on selected dates from 7 to 23 December, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy at this magical winter wonderland.
Santa and his elves have transformed Silver Mountain’s Victorian mine buildings into their workshops and a grotto. Visitors are being invited to join the elves for an enchanting walk through the factory to see where the magic happens and hear about what needs to be done for the big day.Booking is essential and tickets are selling fast.
This fully immersive theatre experience recreates the famous Christmas movie as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. The POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride will be bringing the characters to life as it captures the joyful festive tale, as well as giving families the opportunity to travel by steam train on the spectacular Vale of Rheidol Railway.
Tickets are on sale now. Trains depart from Saturday, 30 November and run until Christmas Eve.
The Cardigan Lantern Parade Festival of Light on 6 December is set to be a vibrant celebration, with this year’s theme inspired by the beautiful River Teifi.
As the parade flows through the streets, a mesmerising river of pyramid lanterns will light up the path. Everyone is encouraged to join in, whether by creating their own lanterns to contribute to the parade or simply coming to enjoy the spectacle.
The parade will leave Pendre at 7pm accompanied by musicians and a fireworks display will take place around 8pm.
From 6 to 8 December, enjoy a fairytale Christmas at Llanerchaeron near Aberaeron. Listen to carol singers, visit Santa’s grotto, enjoy the sustainable seasonal decorations, wander around the lake and grounds and discover beautiful Christmas present ideas and artisan treats at the array of local stallholders throughout the site.
Santa will be there on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm and can be found in the gardener's bothy. No booking required. This event is free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.
Nanteos Mansion, a stunning Georgian country house turned hotel near Aberystwyth, provides a secluded and magical setting for Christmas celebrations.
Every Wednesday and Sunday from 4 to 22 December and on Monday, 23 December, Christmas afternoon tea is available from 12pm to 3pm, costing £30 per person. Festive teas will also be available at 1pm on Christmas Eve.
Nanteos’ Christmas Afternoon Tea includes a selection of seasonal homemade sandwiches, festive cakes, savouries and scones, all washed down with unlimited cups of tea or coffee and a glass of mulled wine.
In Powys
A Christmas concert with a difference is being hosted at Gregynog Hall in Tregynon, near Newtown, on Tuesday, 3 December.
Quindici Chamber Choir is teaming up with Gregynog’s resident orchestra Sinfonia Cymru to put together a unique programme of festive favourites, combining some of Wales’ finest chamber music performers with choral classics and sing along carols.
The concert starts at 7pm in Gregynog’s Music Room. Tickets cost £12 for adults and £5 for under 16s.
Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere of the 19th century, where flickering candles, evergreen garlands and classic holiday scenes bring the spirit of Christmas to life.
A visit to Powis Castle this season promises a heartwarming journey filled with nostalgia and holiday cheer. This event is free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.
Breakfast with Father Christmas is also being served at the castle on selected dates. Booking essential.
Between now and 18 December, afternoon tea at Kerry Vale Vineyard Cafe near Montgomery takes on an extra sprinkle of magic over the festive season. Delicate finger sandwiches are elevated for the festive period, while hand-crafted sweet treats come adorned with charming designs and seasonal flavours.
Venture through the Christmas Grotto, meet Santa and receive a gift at Porth Farm, Caersws. Visitors can also browse the mini-Christmas market, purchase from the Christmas Tree Pop Up Shop and enjoy refreshments from the café!
Celebrate the season at RSPB Ynys-hir, Eglwys-fach, near Machynlleth.by making your own unique Christmas or Winter wreath, woven from willow and decorated with a variety of natural materials and foliage foraged from the locality.
A truly sustainable seasonal decoration and all materials, tools, tuition and light refreshments included in the £36 per person price. Workshops are on 4 and 7 December.
All aboard the Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway for Santa Specials from 7 to 23 December, which offer festive fun and wintery steam train trips with Father Christmas. All trains depart from Llanfair Caereinion and pre-booking is essential.
Enjoy a Special Festive Afternoon Tea onboard the railway’s vintage steam train for one day only, departing Llanfair Caereinion on Friday, 20 December at 1pm.
Children will delight at meeting Santa Claus who will warmly welcome them to his grotto in the Elan Valley. They will cherish their gift and photo and will be excited to join his team of merry elves to make festive decorations and create reindeer food.
They will also love tucking into hot chocolate and gingerbread from Elan Valley’s Cafe. Then it's off outside to find Elfie, Santa's naughty helper who has got lost in Cnwch Woods. Follow the trail and seek them out! Available on selected dates in December at the cost of £12.50 per child.
In Southern Eryri (Snowdonia)
Pop-up Corris Crafts Christmas Shop and Deli
A pop-up craft shop has opened in the café at Corris Craft Centre near Machynlleth. The shop, which opens daily from 10am to 4pm until December 22, hosts a collection of unique handmade crafts designed and made at the centre.
Handmade chocolates from Chocablock, hand carved candles from The Candle Studio, a collection of artisan gin from Dyfi Distillery, smoking dragons and pottery from Quarry Pottery and handcrafted organic furniture from Taran Eco Designs are on offer.
Danny Cameron, Corris Caverns director, said: “After a busy summer season, many of the craftspeople down tools and take a well-earned winter rest. Corris Café opens every day, so this year we have decided to host a special Corris Crafts Christmas shop to allow our winter visitors to enjoy many of the unique crafts made here at the Corris Craft Centre.”
On 5 December, Barmouth Christmas Lights will be switched on by the mayor surrounded by carol singers and onlookers joining in to celebrate the start of the festive season.
Church bells will ring out as people head towards the shops that have opened late especially for the occasion, stopping to listen to the famous Batala Bermo Samba Band and visiting the local Emergency Services that join in along the high street.
Mulled wine, toasted marshmallows, sweets, festive tipples and more.... every shop offers a warm welcome to everyone who wishes to browse their fantastic range of goods.
Father Christmas awaits the children and many pubs and hotels offer live music, adding to what has become a very special night in the lives of all those who visit and live in the town.
Santa has once again accepted the invitation to visit Llanuwchllyn on the weekend of December 7 and 8. Special trains will be hauled by two of Bala Lake Railway’s steam locomotives, suitably decorated for the occasion.
All trains depart from Llanuwchllyn Station on a journey down the line to Santa’s grotto where children will meet him and receive a gift. Adults receive a mince pie and a glass of sherry or a hot drink. Advance booking essential.
On 21 December, visit Talyllyn Railway for a Carol Train - an evening of festive singing and live music, guaranteed to get passenger in the Christmas spirit.
A winning combination of steam trains, festive baps, mulled wine and mince pies as passengers enjoy a night of song on this musical adventure, full of Christmas spirit.
The train leaves at 7pm, with mulled wine and mince pies served at Rhydyronen and returns to Wharf where there will be live music and ‘festive baps’ for all.
Santa is also paying a visit to Talyllyn Railway for its ‘Santa Special Trains’ from December 21-24. Mischievous elves will ensure that adults have a mulled wine, juice for the children and a mince pie or cookie to enjoy on your journey back to Wharf.