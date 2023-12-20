Gwynedd Council waste collection and recycling staff in Arfon have been busy organising to collect toys and a raffle for the benefit of children and young people who receive support from the Derwen service.
Derwen, the Integrated Team for Disabled Children, works with children and young people aged 0 - 18 in Gwynedd and provides specialist support for children with a developmental delay or disorder, disabled children, and children with an illness.
The collection crew, who are based at their depot on the Cibyn Estate, have been putting together a raffle and have collected quite a lot of money to be able to give presents to the children over Christmas.
Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Environment Cabinet Member, said: "I am extremely proud to see that the collection staff have shown their kindness towards children and young people who receive support from Derwen's service by voluntarily organising to collect money and toys. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in this special effort and I am sure that the Derwen Service and the children will benefit from their kindness”.
It is clear that the Christmas spirit is very much alive among the council's waste collection and recycling workforce.