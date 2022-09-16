Church and cinema to screen Queen’s funeral
Subscribe newsletter
THE funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be screened live at an Aberystwyth church and a Tywyn cinema today to allow people to come together and watch the momentous occasion.
St Michael’s Church in Aberystwyth will be open to anyone who would like to gather and watch the funeral, while the Magic Lantern in Tywyn is inviting people to watch the funeral on its screen.
Rev Cei Rees of St Michael’s said: “We will be open from 10am. Refreshments will be available and it is free.”
A notice on the Magic Lantern’s website states: “Our scheduled screening for Monday, 19 September has been cancelled. We will now be open from 10am for anyone wishing to join together to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am.
The Queen has been lying in state in Westminster Hall to allow the public to pay their respects for the past four days.
This morning that period will end and the coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral service will take place.
Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.
From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the state hearse will travel in procession to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George’s Chapel.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |