An Aberystwyth van driver who failed to stop for a police officer and then refused a breath test has been jailed by magistrates.
Caitanya Rivers, of 8 Plynlymon Hall of Residence, Victoria Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 18 June.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in May to failing to stop for police in a Vauxhall Vivaro van on the A484 at Blaenplwyf on 21 April this year.
The same day Rivers failed to provide a specimen of breath to police at Aberystwyth Police Station.
Checks showed the van was also uninsured.
Rivers also admitted two charges of failing to surrender to bail.
Rivers was jailed for eight weeks and disqualified from driving for 36 months.
