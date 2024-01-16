Originally from the Rhondda Valley, David graduated in theology from the University of Wales, Bangor and trained for ministry at St Michael’s College, Llandaff, when he also completed a Master’s degree in theology. He was ordained as a priest in 2010 at Llandaff Cathedral and served his curacy in Merthyr Tydfil. Two years later, David was appointed parish priest of Grangetown in Cardiff, where he served for seven years, and was also Vocations Advisor for Llandaff Diocese. In 2019, he was appointed Director of Ordinands for Llandaff Diocese and Vicar in the East Vale Ministry Area, in the Vale of Glamorgan, a post he held for three years until moving to Bangor.