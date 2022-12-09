A new £15,000 toilet block outside a church in Borth has been vandalised.
The incident at St Matthew’s Church is the latest in a spate of incidents of criminal damage which has angered the community.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We received a report that damage had been caused to the door of the toilets at St Matthew’s Church, overnight on Wednesday, 7 December.”
The door on the toilet block – which was only completed last month - is believed to be badly damaged.
The vandalism in the village over the last month has done thousands of pounds worth of damage to property, villagers say.
Ceredigion County Council has had to close the public toilets by the lifeboat station just off the high street due to criminal damage, prompting a police appeal last week.