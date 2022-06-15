Church hosts music and poetry afternoon

St Curig Church in Llangurig will today host an afternoon of music and poetry.

The historic church near Llanidloes (pictured) will host the concert today,Saturday, 25 June at 3pm as a way to welcome people and bring them back together after lockdown. The event will also encourage people to explore this beautiful church and the surrounding landscape.

The concert will feature local artistes, musicians and choirs, including Côr Llanwnog and The Wesley Singers.

In addition, harpist Gay Roberts, saxophonist George Novak and guitarist Adrian Thon will all play a variety of pieces.

The music will be interspersed with poems read by local residents.

There will be a small charge of £3, which will include light refreshments, and all money raised will go towards renovation plans at St Curig’s.