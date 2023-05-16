Holy Trinity Church in Aberystwyth is working on future plans to sign up to the Eco Church scheme.
Churchgoers' work includes making the garden a quiet space for the whole community to enjoy.
Combining The Big Help Out and their Eco Church plans, on Monday, 8 May around 20 volunteers from the church and the wider community gathered to make the garden a more welcoming space.
As well as sympathetically cutting back, pruning and weeding, a bug hotel was created to encourage more wildlife to take up residence in the garden. A great time was had by all and another similar day is planned to continue what has been started.
