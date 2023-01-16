A Tywyn church will run a free course to help people in get on top of their household finances.
Members of Tywyn Baptist Church want to help the community handle the economic climate so underwent specialised training from UK charity Christians Against Poverty.
Now they are offering the short course aimed at putting the joy back into money by teaching people how to chart their household income and take control of their expenditure.
Money coach Peter Cook, who will help lead the CAP Money Course, said: “With households feeling the squeeze on their disposable income, we’ve all got to get a bit more savvy about our money to get through these tough times. If you know how to save and budget effectively, it can have a hugely positive impact on the whole family.
“We hope that we can help people, quietly and confidentially, take control rather than relying on guess work so they can plan for the future and weather the storm.”
The free course takes place in the church building, High Street, Tywyn from 10am until 1pm on Saturday, 28 January.
To find out more about the course, visit www.capmoneycourse.org. To book your place on the course call 01654 711 752 or email [email protected]