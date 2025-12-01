Corris Railway continues to overhaul locomotive No. 7, which has completed 3,978.5 miles since its last 10 year overhaul.
This was primarily on Corris metals, with a couple of hundred miles from Tywyn to Nant Gwernol on the Talyllyn Railway.
No. 7 has only suffered one major failure whilst working Santa Trains in December 2018, when lubrication starvation caused a section of the valve gear on the driver’s side to seize.
The locomotive was taken out of traffic immediately and repairs carried out with help from the Vale of Rheidol Railway.
This year marks the 20th year of service on the railway for No. 7 and the second 10 year major overhaul of the locomotive is now well underway. An entirely volunteer force started the strip down of the locomotive between Christmas and New Year 2024.The same team will return between Christmas and New Year 2025 to start putting the loco back together.
During the summer the boiler was retubed and repainted at Maespoeth and has passed hydraulic testing. Hot testing will take place once the boiler is back between the frames. The frames were cleaned and repainted and the gauges were all sent away for re-calibration.
Alan Keef have reprofiled the wheels and fitted new crank pins and will be supplying a new stainless steel smokebox for the loco. It is hoped that the locomotive will be substantially complete by the New Year so that No. 7 can return to service in time for Easter.
No. 10, therefore, will be at the head of the Santa Specials for the first time since Storm Darragh caused the cancellation and total loss of the 2024 Santa Trains. Four trains are scheduled to run on 13 and 14 December, leaving Corris at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm. Booking is advisable via www.corris.co.uk/tickets.
Comments
