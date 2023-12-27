Over 60 people of all ages gathered at The Magic Lantern Cinema in Tywyn on Christmas Day for an entirely free day of fun, friendship and film funded entirely by donations from local people.
Over 15 volunteers worked incredibly hard on the day to make sure everything ran smoothly for the Christmas Presence event, from decorating tables, collecting and serving the buffet food, washing up, serving drinks staying behind at the end of the day to make sure the cinema is ready to be back in business on Wednesday.
Every guest enjoyed a delicious buffet provided by Kayleigh from Woodlands Caravan Park, played games, watched Home Alone. They all left with a beautiful gift, all of which have been donated by lovely locals.
Organiser Sara Hulls said: “Christmas Day at The Lantern is always such a special event and it’s only possible because of the kindness of people who want to make sure everyone has a happy Christmas. Our volunteers worked so hard all day and we couldn’t do it without them.”