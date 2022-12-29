A cinema in Tywyn pulled out all the stops to make this Christmas a special event for all.
The Magic Lantern organised a lantern parade on Christmas Eve and a Christmas Day lunch, called Christmas Presence, for those in search of company on 25 December.
Both events were free.
The parade started at the main train station at 6pm and took about half an hour to complete. After the parade, everyone was invited inside the Magic Lantern for some mulled wine.
Annie Grundy, co-director of the cinema, said: “Hundreds gathered at the station and processed along the high street to the Magic Lantern.
“There were many creatures enjoying the limelight, from birds to fish and rhinoceros to squirrel! The minute people were safely gathered in the cinema with their mulled wine and mince pies, the heavens opened!
“Zoe Mach, who ran the workshops and procession, said it was lovely to see the lantern procession so well supported.
“Big thanks go to all those who helped out as stewards, Jonny and Tim Kendall for the safety vehicles, Abergynolwyn Silver Band for entertaining us at the cinema, and Reverend Ruth Hansford from St Cadfan’s for leading the carol singing.
“Also thanks to my dad, Rob Venables, who got roped in to lead the procession with the snowman!”
On Christmas Day, volunteers set up the cinema for Christmas Presence, and people were invited to spend Christmas Day together from 11am.
The White Hall pub made the food and the whole event was paid for through donations and support from local businesses such as the Co-op and Spar, as well as a number of community organisations.
As well as lunch to enjoy, there was mulled wine, chats, games, a Christmas film and a present to take home.
“These have mostly been donated by local people who have put them in the collection boxes we have in town,” said Annie.
“We had 50 people at the Magic Lantern and five meals got delivered to people’s homes. The food was excellent – prepared and cooked by the White Hall – and served by our very jolly team of volunteers. We played charades together, had lunch together, watched The Muppets Christmas Carol together – then sent everyone home with a present and some mince pies.
“The support for Christmas Presence was wonderful. Some people made donations or gave presents, others give their time and energy to setting up, volunteering on the day or coming along as the clear-up team. There was a brilliant atmosphere.”
On New Year’s Eve, the cinema will host a pyjama party. Doors opened at 4pm for a screening of the film, Matilda the Musical, at 5.30pm.
People also played some games, danced, took part in an early countdown to midnight, a short disco and then went home with the kids feeling like they’d had New Year’s Eve, leaving the adults time to have a celebration at midnight at home.