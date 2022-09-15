Cinema to screen Queen’s funeral
An independent cinema will be screening the Queen’s funeral, to allow people to come together and watch the momentous occasion.
The Magic Lantern cinema, in Tywyn, Gwynedd, is inviting people to watch the funeral on its screen.
A notice on their website states: “Our scheduled screening for Monday, September 19 has been cancelled. We will now be open from 10am for anyone wishing to join together to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
It is one of only a few independents across the UK to remain open, with most opting to mark the bank holiday.
However several of the large cinema chains have confirmed they will remain open on Monday - Curzon, Vue and Arc are among those.
The majority of small independent cinemas have revealed they will remain closed, to mark the bank holiday and national day of mourning.
