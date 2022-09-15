Cinema to screen Queen’s funeral

By Emily Woolfe   |   Group Digital Editor   |
Thursday 15th September 2022 2:01 pm
@emilyjparsons
[email protected]
Share
A book of condolence at St George’s Church, Douglas, to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann ()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

An independent cinema will be screening the Queen’s funeral, to allow people to come together and watch the momentous occasion.

The Magic Lantern cinema, in Tywyn, Gwynedd, is inviting people to watch the funeral on its screen.

A notice on their website states: “Our scheduled screening for Monday, September 19 has been cancelled. We will now be open from 10am for anyone wishing to join together to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

It is one of only a few independents across the UK to remain open, with most opting to mark the bank holiday.

However several of the large cinema chains have confirmed they will remain open on Monday - Curzon, Vue and Arc are among those.

The majority of small independent cinemas have revealed they will remain closed, to mark the bank holiday and national day of mourning.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

QueenGwyneddTywyn
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0