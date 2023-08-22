Meirionnydd Ramblers are preparing for their bank holiday weekend walk on Sunda to the Dyfi Hills.
This circular walk of seven miles starts by climbing through the forest above the village of Dinas Mawddwy, breaking out on to the open hillside on the flanks of Foel Dinas.
They continue their climb to Bwlch Siglen and then head steeply uphill on to the ridge of Maesglase, passing the top of the spectacular Maesglase waterfall.
The route continues to visit the high points of Maen Ddu (974m) and Craig Rhiw-erch (670m), enjoying spectacular views down into the valley far below and across to more distant mountains.
They will then return to Maen Ddu for a steep descent to the valley, crossing the A470 to stroll back to the start along an easy track on the lower slopes of Foel Benddin.
The walk is scheduled to start at 10.30am with an estimated finish time of 3.30pm. The route is graded B, moderate. Meet at Dinas Mawddwy village car park (grid ref SH858149). Start times are often when the group will start walking rather than when to get there.
For further details contact the walk leader, Adrian, on 01341 422893.
