Cardigan's Small World Theatre welcomes prestigious women’s circus theatre performers Circo Rum Ba Ba to Cardigan this Friday, 1 September.
With their spectacular theatre and a diverse range of circus skills and disguise, this troupe of three women will take over Small World’s big-top-like space with their new touring show ‘L’Hotel’ supported by Night Out.
A tiny Teardrop caravan - L‘ Hotel - has parked ceremoniously at Small World Theatre to become “the smallest hotel in the world”!
Expect acrobatics, globe walking, dead celebrities, trumpeting, a French twist, mime and mayhem, as the performers create a glittering cabaret and transport audiences (special hotel guests) from a dream-filled slumber into a clattering kitchen choreography. With matinee and evening shows at 3pm and 7pm, this event is not to be missed.
This show arrives before a new term of aerial circus classes start at Small World Theatre. For more information and opportunities to join Syrcas Byd Bach’s aerial school, please check online.