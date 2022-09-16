Civic society takes a look at industrial Aber

At the cemetery on Plascrug Avenue, where Mr Freeman explained the rich and complicated history still visible in its design. The cemetery had once been split between “Anglican and dissident” — described at the time as being non-conformist Christians. The Anglican graves followed Christian customs and were buried in alignment with the Sun rising in the east and setting in the west, and “the grace of God” as it moved from east to west. “Dissident” plots were aligned north to south, exempting them from the tradition but serving still as a scar of a conflict long forgotten.