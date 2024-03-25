A Blaenau Ffestiniog man has been banned from the road for more than three years by magistrates after admitting a charge of failing to provide a specimen to police.
Gareth Roberts, of 2 Dolau Las, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 18 March.
The court heard that the 44-year-old failed to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory testing when suspected of having driven a vehicle on 16 February in Caernarfon.
Magistrates disqualified Roberts from driving for 40 months.
Roberts was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 66 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 rehabilitation activity days.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.