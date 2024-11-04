Clarach Bay Holiday Village hosted a spectacular firework display on Saturday.
The seafront site was packed with people of all ages who gathered to watch another brilliant display from Bright Sparks.
The holiday village presented live entertainment from 2pm with food and drinks available from their venues. The amusement arcade and fair rides were also open for people to entertain themselves.
Our video shows the fabulous finale of the firework show.
There was a fabulous firework display at Clarach on Saturday (Julie McNicholls Vale)