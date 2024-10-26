From 6 November, Mwldan invite you to take an inspiring, virtual tour of Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings with Exhibition On Screen’s beautiful film Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers.
200 years after its opening and a century after acquiring its first Van Gogh works, the National Gallery, London is hosting the UK’s biggest ever Van Gogh exhibition.
This film is a chance to re-examine and better understand this iconic artist.
See it on Wednesday, 6 November (7pm), Saturday, 9 November (2pm), Tuesday, 19 November (7pm) and Sunday, 24 November (2pm).