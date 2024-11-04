Ceredigion County Council has appointed a new Armed Forces Member Champion.
Cllr Gwyn James was appointed on 24 October to carry out this role ensuring that the needs and contributions of military personnel and veterans are recognised, valued and supported.
The role had previously been held by Cllr Paul Hinge who passed away earlier this year.
The role of Ceredigion’s Armed Forces Champion is to act as an advocate for the needs and highlighting the experiences of the Armed Forces Community, including raising any key issues of concern. The Champion can also act as a point of contact for the Armed Forces Community within the county.
The Armed Forces Champion is responsible for promoting and championing the interests of the Armed Forces Community within Ceredigion and with partners in developing policy and services that ensure the needs of the Armed Forces Community have been considered and addressed.
Council leader, Councillor Bryan Davies said: “The role of Armed Forces Champion at Ceredigion County Council is very important, and I’m happy to welcome Councillor Gwyn James to the role. Congratulations on being appointed this honourable role in supporting military personnel, veterans and their families in the county.
“I’d like to recognise the late Councillor Paul Hinge for his work as Ceredigion’s Armed Forces Champion over the years. He was passionate about providing support and ensuring that Armed Forces veterans throughout the whole of the County are respected and considered in Council policies in Education, Housing and Social care. I’m sure Councillor James will also give his all to this important role.”
Accepting the role, Cllr James, who represents Penbryn, said: “I echo the Chairman's words in thanking the late Cllr Paul Hinge for his contribution. It is a privilege and an honour for me to be appointed to be the Champion of the Armed Forces. As a former member of the Royal Air Force I am well aware of the value of individual members of the Armed Forces, their families and Veterans, I undertake to fulfil the requirements of the role to the best of my ability.”