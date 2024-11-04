Accepting the role, Cllr James, who represents Penbryn, said: “I echo the Chairman's words in thanking the late Cllr Paul Hinge for his contribution. It is a privilege and an honour for me to be appointed to be the Champion of the Armed Forces. As a former member of the Royal Air Force I am well aware of the value of individual members of the Armed Forces, their families and Veterans, I undertake to fulfil the requirements of the role to the best of my ability.”