‘Period Drama’ by Olga Kaleta with integrated BSL by Sherrie Eugene-Hart is a surreal, episodic show about mental health, identity and recovery.
It mixes autobiographical storytelling with circus and bold physicality, taking a deep dive into the question of wellness through a feminist lens, via slasher flicks, bloody knickers and existential dilemmas of insects.
Content guidance: Frank discussion of sexuality and mental health, strong language.
Access Needs: Please contact us to book if you have any access needs that will require suitable seating or if you need a designated wheelchair space.
Olga Kaleta isan interdisciplinary performance artist working across circus, physical theatre, comedy and live art.
“I create provocative and entertaining work that reckons with uncomfortable subjects relevant to the times we live in,” Olga said.
“I am driven to create performances that connect with diverse audiences, outside of the walls and expectations of traditional theatre spaces. My work is highly visual, with an approach often based on juxtaposition, teetering between comedy and tragedy.
“I’ve worked as a performer and director with companies such as NoFit State Circus, WildWorks Theatre, Mary Bijou Cabaret and Social Club, Kitsch and Sync and EGO Performance Company.
“I am a co-founder of The Bad Eggs Theatre Company and a former member of Splatch.Arts Collective.
“I have a vast experience of teaching and facilitating creative processes for young young people and vulnerable adults. I have gained my knowledge through working and training with companies such as NoFit State Circus, Hijinx, Extraordinary Bodies, EGO Performance Company and Louise Orwin.
Inspired by training with Off The Record Mental Health Charity and Commonwealth Theatre, I am currently developing a Circus and Mental Health Resilience workshops for young people aiming to help young people foster their resilience, explore alternative forms of self expression, boost confidence and make meaningful connections. I am a trained mental health support worker with Elysium and have a level 3 Mental Health First Aid certificate.
Visit www.olgakaleta.com for more.
‘Period Drama’ is on 7 November at 7.45pm.
Age Guidance: 16+.
Running Time: 50 mins no interval.