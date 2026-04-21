A Clarach woman is to take on the London Marathon this weekend to raise money for a charity that is supporting her goddaughter, Nel.
Victoria Scarrott’s goddaughter Nel Humphreys and her family, mum Cerys, dad Andrew and big sister Maisie from Aberystwyth, are all supported by Tŷ Hafan and she explained: “I’ve chosen to support Tŷ Hafan because the company I worked for started raising money for Tŷ Hafan about 10 years ago, when someone told us about the work the charity did for families.
“Whenever we met with anyone from Tŷ Hafan we would always come away inspired, never sad. I think that’s pretty special.
“My goddaughter – Nel was born in 2023 and my friend’s family receives support from Tŷ Hafan. When you hear about the amazing work a charity does it’s one thing, but when you see the direct impact it has on one of your closest friends and her family that is something else! The support they have given the family is good.
“I’m doing the London Marathon because, well – it’s the London Marathon, isn’t it! I mean, it’s pretty special! Every year, I watch it on the tele and just stand in front of the screen crying at all the incredible runners doing something for so many great causes.
“Previously I’ve run the Cardiff Half and Swansea Half, but that was a few years ago! Now I’m nearly at the end – I can safely say – I’ve never done anything like this before! I just keep mentioning the name Tŷ Hafan so people hear about the charity and I want to make Cerys, Andrew, Maisie and Nel proud!
“When runs have got really hard, and I’ve had a lot of self doubt, I think about Cerys, and Nel and realise that days and life isn’t always rosy! But Nel keeps smiling and Cerys keeps pushing to get Nel everything she deserves and needs – and that pushes me to keep going.
“As a family they have the most unbelievable strength, so I’m hoping to tap into some of that – and cross the finish line with a smile – for them and everyone who has sponsored me! I’m so grateful for everyone’s support!”
James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan, said: “We're enormously grateful to Victoria for what she is doing to support Tŷ Hafan. Seeing Victoria, alongside all our incredible runners, proudly wearing our logo for over 26 miles around London as they take on this iconic event means so much to us.
“By sharing why they’re taking on this immense challenge and raising vital funds, they’re making a real difference for the children and families we care for.
“No family should have to live their child's short life alone, and thanks to Victoria and her fellow Tŷ Hafan TCS London Marathon 2026 runners, Tŷ Hafan can walk alongside more families through life, death and beyond."
To learn more, visit Victoria’s fundraising page here - https://2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/victoria-scarrott
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