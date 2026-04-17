An Aberystwyth fundraising event and admission to the London Marathon will raise vital funds for the DPJ Foundation.
Laura Dodds will run the London Marathon next Sunday but this weekend will host a Fundraising Sunday Funday from 4pm-8pm at Aberystwyth Rugby Club with stand-up comedian Rob Deering.
As well as Rob there will be charity horse racing and bingo in a bid to raise as much money as possible for the DPJ Foundation.
Laura said: “In April 2026, I’ll be running my first ever London Marathon in support of the DPJ Foundation, a charity that provides free counselling, training and support for people in farming and rural communities across Wales who are struggling with their mental health.
“This cause means a great deal to me, both personally and professionally.
My dad (my hero) has faced some incredibly tough struggles with his mental health, and like many families, we’ve felt the ripple effects. It’s something you never expect to face and for a long time I didn’t realise the toll it had taken on me too.
“When I was working in the Welsh farming sector, the DPJ Foundation stepped in at a time when I really needed support. They connected me with a counsellor free of charge, who helped me begin to process those experiences and start to heal. That compassion and understanding changed so much for me, and I’ll always be grateful.
“Now, I want to give something back, and to help others in farming and rural communities know they don’t have to face things alone.”
Laura added: “The DPJ Foundation’s work is simple but life-changing: offering accessible mental health support to people who are often isolated, under huge pressure or finding it hard to reach out. They break down stigma, create safe spaces and quite literally save lives.
“Running a marathon has always been on my list, but this isn’t just about ticking off a challenge. It’s about raising awareness, sparking conversations and helping fund the vital work that keeps the DPJ Foundation’s doors open to anyone who needs them.
“If you’re able to donate, thank you every contribution, big or small, makes a real difference. And if this encourages even one person to reach out for help, that will mean the world to me.”
Laura has already raised an amazing £2.915. To help her raise even more, visit https://shorturl.at/yBuZu.
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