However as the state of roads isn’t the responsibility of health boards, I pushed her on this, at which point she said she had personally filled a number of potholes: “When I became First Minister I went on a listening exercise and one of the things people first came up with was potholes – it's a huge issue and that’s why on top of what local councils do already, we’ve provided funding to fill 200,000 potholes since I became First Minister (August 2024), I filled quite a few of them myself.