A classic car restoration business in Dihewyd turns 10 this year and we’ve been finding out more about the people behind it.
Leane Nicholson and her partner Lewis Whiteland run Whiteland Restorations.
“There is a very large classic car focused community in Ceredigion and the surrounding area,” said Leane.
“Lewis is the third generation of his family to have an automotive business here.
“Our business, Whiteland Restorations is 10 this year and we have decided to celebrate by giving someone the chance to win one of our show level paint jobs for just £10.”
The couple are active on social media and upload videos on their YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/whitelandrestorations), documenting their work.
Lewis's family has always been heavily involved in the automotive industry so he grew up surrounded by cars.
“It is in his blood,” said Leane.
“As he got older he specialised in engineering and even designed and made items for the Team GB Cycling Paralympics teams.
“He moved to England and took up work with Ferrari restoration specialist, 355 international.
“Lewis used to repair bodywork and paint high end cars for celebrities and wealthy people in Surrey. He had enough of the rat race and wanted to move back to Ceredigion to set up his own high end restoration business.”
Leane says the best thing about the business is that “every day is different”.
“You never know what challenges you're going to face when repairing car bodywork. There's a huge set of skills needed in the event of something unusual cropping up, which often does!
“It's very satisfying to see a finished project leave the workshop looking its absolute best.
“The hardest thing about restoration work is working to a budget. Sometimes you're restricted in what you can do due to customer constraints. We often go above and beyond with our work because we pride ourselves in doing the absolute best work possible.
“Working to deadlines is also very hard as you never know what's lurking under paint until you strip everything off and you can uncover a whole other level of work!”
Not everyone can afford to have their cars repainted, which is where the idea for the anniversary raffle came from.