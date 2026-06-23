The King’s Baton Relay was welcomed on the Llŷn on Monday, 22 June, in a series of events organised to highlight Gwynedd's coastal connection.
Events included snorkelling, wildlife walks, shark and skate egg-case hunts, and sea-based baton handovers, showcasing.
The relay also featured young baton bearers who snorkelled above seagrass meadows before passing the baton to a RIB boat and divers offshore.
Led by Y Môr a Ni (The Sea and Us), a Wales-based project helping people connect with the sea, the events brought together North Wales Wildlife Trust, Project SIARC, an initiative from the Zoological Society of London and Natural Resources Wales that studies and protects sharks and rays, the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC), and Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau Special Area of Conservation, highlighting the importance of Wales’ marine environment and the communities connected to it.
The first event in Porthdinllaen on Monday, 22 June, celebrated the spirit, heritage and pride that Welsh communities have for their marine environment. Community champions acted as baton bearers, carrying the baton along the beach and through the water alongside Team Wales representatives.
The event started at 12pm on Porthdinllaen beach, where two Project SIARC volunteers led a shark and skate eggcase hunt. The baton was then passed on to one of North Wales Wildlife Trust's youth-led Seagrass Ocean Rescue champions.
Young baton bearers then snorkelled over local seagrass meadows before the baton was transferred to a RIB boat crewed by BSAC members and taken out to sea at approximately 2.30pm.
Reece Halstead is the Ocean Literacy Co-ordinator for Wales at Y Môr a Ni.
Commenting of the success of the Pen Llŷn portion of the King’s Baton Relay, Reece said: “What a fantastic way to kick-start the North Wales leg of the King’s Baton Relay.
“It was a special moment to see our partners North Wales Wildlife Trust, Project SIARC, BSAC and Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau come together with Team Wales in Porthdinllaen to shine a light on our extraordinary seas and coasts and celebrate our local volunteers who work tirelessly to help to protect it.
“From shark eggcase hunts, to snorkelling and whizzing on a RIB ride with the baton, the day had it all. It’s almost as though we had planned for summer to arrive in time for the event!”
The following day, on Tuesday, 23 June, Y Môr a Ni and North Wales Wildlife Trust led a guided coastal nature walk featuring community baton bearers, including actors from the Welsh television drama Rownd a Rownd and volunteers from Canolfan Porthaethwy community hub.
The Menai Bridge walk that day started at 10.30am at the Menai Suspension Bridge Memorial and it followed the Belgian Promenade to Church Island where participants learnt about the area's rich marine and coastal wildlife. Along the route, Y Môr a Ni staff were on hand to help identify local species and share insights into the importance of the Menai Strait's natural environment.
The walk concluded at Church Island at approximately 11.30am.
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