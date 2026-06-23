Led by Y Môr a Ni (The Sea and Us), a Wales-based project helping people connect with the sea, the events brought together North Wales Wildlife Trust, Project SIARC, an initiative from the Zoological Society of London and Natural Resources Wales that studies and protects sharks and rays, the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC), and Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau Special Area of Conservation, highlighting the importance of Wales’ marine environment and the communities connected to it.