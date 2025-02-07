The leader of Ceredigion County Council has apologised after telling a cabinet meeting the Aberaeron Society was happy with the town’s library moving.
In a heated exchange with Cllr Marc Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Cllr Bryan Davies, said he had shown Cymdeithas Aberaeron around the new library setting in Penmorfa and that they were ‘very happy with it’.
In response, the chair of the society, Siân Stewart, has written to the Cabinet, saying: “I was shocked to hear the comment you made at the Cabinet meeting of 21st January that Cymdeithas Aberaeron is “hapus iawn gyda’r peth” regarding the move of the library.
“Cymdeithas has consistently and publicly voiced our opposition to the move for a number of reasons.
“Most significantly, we believe it is discriminatory to the older people of town, making a service which is a lifeline to many completely inaccessible to those who most need it. I even addressed the Scrutiny Committee to this effect.
“We formally objected at the time of the consultation, have subsequently written directly to CADW and Welsh Government Ministers stating our concerns and have been leading a group of local organisations in making representations to the Older Person’s Commissioner for Wales.
“Finally in December, six months after we first asked to meet you and several letters later, you did indeed meet myself as Chair and Elinor Gwilym, our President.
“At the beginning of that meeting, we reinforced all our objections and made it clear that we were continuing to take action.
“To say we were happy about things is about as far from the truth as could be.
“Furthermore, we raised a number of other concerns during our meeting with you. We were unhappy about the lack of space that you were prepared to offer us to display our “Stori Aberaeron” items relating to the town’s history, something that is so important in an historic town without a museum.
“We were concerned to see that one of our larger items, previously displayed in the Tourist Information Office, has been subject to considerable damage whilst in your storage and then that its condition was one of the excuses used as to why it could not be rehoused anywhere!
“Similarly, when you showed us around the proposed new library location, we gave no indications whatsoever that we were “happy.”
“Elinor, who previously held a senior role in Ceredigion Library services, expressed a number of concerns about the proposed design, including some child protection issues. Following our meeting I sent a list of actions which you agreed at the time to which I have not even received an acknowledgment.
“I would ask that you formally withdraw the statement you made at last week’s meeting and make it clear that Cymdeithas has consistently objected to the move from County Hall and is continuing to do so.
“It is totally inappropriate that such a misrepresentation of our views is a matter of public record. I await your response.”
In response Cllr Bryan Davies told the Cambrian News: "I've been in touch with the Society and I'm ready to collaborate with them moving forward with the new location plans for Aberaeon Library.
"I referred to the meeting I had with the members of the Society in Penmorfa.
"It was a very positive meeting and I recognise that the Society still strongly believes that the library should not be moved, so maybe I made the wrong perception and I apologise for that.
"It is important that we listen and discuss the aspirations of the Association (Society) in order to create and maintain the service here in Aberaeron.
"I will make a statement in the next cabinet following the letter that came from the Society.”