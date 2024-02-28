WORK on a Dyfi Valley road which has led to lengthy detours will be completed 10 days earlier than scheduled, contractors have announced.
The A493 road closure to Pennal will complete 10 days earlier and reopen to the public on Friday 1 March.
The closure which began on 10 February was set to take 30 days, closing a 100 metre stretch of the A-road by the listed ‘Dyfi cottages’.
Alun Griffiths Contractors in charge of the works has advised anyone parked by the road works to move the vehicles before the 1st.
In a message to residents, a spokesperson said: “Griffiths is pleased to advise that the road at Dyfi cottages will open well in advance of the scheduled 30 days on 7am Friday 1st March.”
The essential flood maintenance works dug huge trenches into the road to improve drainage to the properties by the old Dyfi bridge north of Machynlleth, meaning not even emergency vehicles were able to access the road.
The disruption caused a seven-minute journey from Machynlleth to nearby Pennal to take a lengthy one-hour mountainous detour.