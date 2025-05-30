A Machnylleth man who drove while disqualified and with cannabis in his system will be sentenced later this month.
Jacob Rich, of 38 Brynygog, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 May.
The court heard that the 32-year-old was stopped while driving at Trewern, Welshpool on 7 January this year.
Tests showed that Rich had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Police checks also showed that Rich was disqualified from driving at the time of the incident and was driving without insurance.
Rich pleaded guilty to all three charges.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options probation report to be prepared.
Richs will be sentenced on 17 June and was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
