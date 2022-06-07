Club gets £250 from PACT
Tuesday 21st June 2022 12:00 pm
Pwllheli FC has received £250 FROM The North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT).
PCSO Williams presented the club with a cheque following a request for funding support.
The club wants to raise sufficient funds to develop their facilities to ensure it meets its 2025 vision of providing the best and safest possible playing and social opportunities for all its players, parents, volunteers and supporters. Planning permission has already been received for a new clubhouse that will also act as changing rooms and a meeting hub for club and wider community activities.
